Insider Selling: Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) CEO Sells $21,781.88 in Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) CEO Amy Taylor sold 6,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $21,781.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,006.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Zevia PBC Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE ZVIA opened at $3.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15. Zevia PBC has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $5.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevia PBC

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Zevia PBC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the second quarter worth $47,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

