Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Insignia Systems Price Performance

Shares of ISIG opened at $7.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 million, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.87. Insignia Systems has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82.

Institutional Trading of Insignia Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISIG. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Insignia Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Insignia Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

