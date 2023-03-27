Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.47 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.9% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $146.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.91. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

