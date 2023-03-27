Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Saban Cheryl raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $106.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

