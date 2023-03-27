Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Intellicheck Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IDN opened at $2.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.68. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $3.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38.
About Intellicheck
