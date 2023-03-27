Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IDN opened at $2.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.68. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $3.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

