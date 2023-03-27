Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 223.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $97.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.32. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $136.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.