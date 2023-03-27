Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 45,023 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 405,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 60,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 384,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $21.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $21.12.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

