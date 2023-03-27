Investment Partners LTD. Has $304,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Investment Partners LTD. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 49,628 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,005.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 65,329 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,915.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 123,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at $14,474,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

GOOGL opened at $105.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.46 and a 200 day moving average of $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

