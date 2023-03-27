iPower (NYSE:IPW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
iPower Stock Performance
Shares of IPW stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.42. iPower has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.07.
iPower Company Profile
