iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 157.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000.

Shares of SHYG stock opened at $40.80 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $39.49 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.11.

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

