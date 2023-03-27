iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) by 180.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBTE. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 7,623.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,979,000 after buying an additional 1,251,665 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,786,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,609,000 after purchasing an additional 147,965 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 545,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 47,855 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

IBTE stock opened at $24.08 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

