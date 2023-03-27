iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILCG. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,438,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,949,000 after acquiring an additional 128,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,248,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,557,000 after buying an additional 38,904 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 857,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,389,000 after purchasing an additional 26,350 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 402,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 306,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ILCG opened at $53.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $66.96.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

