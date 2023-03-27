iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 185.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 22,910 shares during the last quarter. Whelan Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,372,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $135.01 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $163.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.64 and a 200-day moving average of $126.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

