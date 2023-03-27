ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Purchases £14,925.75 in Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) insider Simon Bourne purchased 19,901 shares of ITM Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £14,925.75 ($18,329.55).

Simon Bourne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Simon Bourne purchased 149 shares of ITM Power stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £149 ($182.98).

On Monday, January 16th, Simon Bourne acquired 165 shares of ITM Power stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £150.15 ($184.39).

Shares of LON ITM opened at GBX 75.06 ($0.92) on Monday. ITM Power Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 66.02 ($0.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 404 ($4.96). The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £462.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -536.14 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 94.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.04.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITM. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.46) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.19) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 333.33 ($4.09).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

