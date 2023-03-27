Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $152.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.76 and a 200-day moving average of $167.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $397.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.73.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

