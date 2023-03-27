Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.7% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,886,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,178,548,000 after acquiring an additional 803,013 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,428,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 805,831 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,839,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,295,000 after acquiring an additional 421,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,032 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $152.65 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Recommended Stories

