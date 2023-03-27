Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.5% of Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $3,435,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $36,466,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,326,000 after acquiring an additional 21,152 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $152.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

