Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.8% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,793,000 after buying an additional 3,912,430 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,885,000 after buying an additional 2,815,655 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,378 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,102,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,392 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JNJ stock opened at $152.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $397.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.57.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.
In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
