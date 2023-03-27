Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,510 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.4% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $98.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.14, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.58 and its 200 day moving average is $100.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.72.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

