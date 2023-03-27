KeyCorp Comments on Talos Energy Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Talos Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Talos Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.00 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.32%.

Talos Energy Price Performance

A number of other research firms have also commented on TALO. TheStreet lowered Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $13.94 on Monday. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 57,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.