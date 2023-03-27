Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,136,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5,145.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 12,914 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.09.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $130.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.62.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.