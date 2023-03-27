Kronos Worldwide, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kronos Worldwide in a report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kronos Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kronos Worldwide’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

KRO stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. Kronos Worldwide has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 558.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 15.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.45%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

