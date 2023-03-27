Krystal Biotech, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.20) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.20) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($5.57) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.73) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.94) EPS.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.01.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $77.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 0.87. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $136,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,706,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,059,126.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 3,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $300,139.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,236,135.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $136,561.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,706,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,059,126.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,344,570 in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,882,000 after purchasing an additional 35,732 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 58,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

