LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

LHC Group Price Performance

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $169.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83, a P/E/G ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.43. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $115.32 and a 1-year high of $169.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LHC Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Natixis bought a new position in LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at $7,088,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in LHC Group by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in LHC Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC raised its stake in LHC Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 61,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

