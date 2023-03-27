LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

LIQT opened at $0.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.49. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.99.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc is a clean technology company, which engages in the provision of gas and liquid purification products by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. It operates through the following segments: Water, Ceramics, Plastics, and Other. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines.

