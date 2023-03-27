LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $4.52 Per Share (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LPL Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.52 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $19.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.93 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.88.

LPLA stock opened at $192.00 on Monday. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $165.47 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.52%.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after buying an additional 95,148,049 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at $285,777,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $217,799,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $117,183,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,981,000 after acquiring an additional 362,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

