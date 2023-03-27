Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Stake Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $1,179,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGU. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 185.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 9.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth $660,000.

Shares of NYSE:MGU opened at $22.82 on Monday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

