MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Position Boosted by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $786,000. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,854 shares of company stock worth $659,844 over the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $385.99 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $397.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.66.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.36.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

