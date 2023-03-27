Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Makes New $100,000 Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.27.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $346.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.91. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

