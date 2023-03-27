Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 133,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,822,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 113,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 44,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $106.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.08 and a 200 day moving average of $96.49. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

