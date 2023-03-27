Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 478 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 966.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE opened at $106.75 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.56.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.