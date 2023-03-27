Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires New Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IR opened at $55.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.78. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $60.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 5.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,742 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,794 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

