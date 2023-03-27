Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 19,896 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,896 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lennar by 3.3% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 2.2% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 2.3% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEN. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

Lennar Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE LEN opened at $103.74 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $109.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Further Reading

