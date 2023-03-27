Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 24,817 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

WEC stock opened at $93.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.45.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

