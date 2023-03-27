Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 5,952 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Gartner by 6.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Gartner by 53.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Gartner by 9.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Gartner by 25.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock opened at $312.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.81 and its 200 day moving average is $323.10. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,932,293.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total value of $1,540,300.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,954,231.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,293.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.00.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

