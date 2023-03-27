Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.72 Million in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 181,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $192,308,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.31.

Shares of WBD opened at $14.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

