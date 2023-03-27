Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $2.21 Million in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,078.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after buying an additional 38,257 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at $5,909,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000,000 after purchasing an additional 42,399 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 104,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,895,000 after acquiring an additional 21,716 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $396.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.11.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $329.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $341.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.91. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $381.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.14%.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.