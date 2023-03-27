Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $35.62 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 322,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,621,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.0% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 177,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after buying an additional 53,814 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $103.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

