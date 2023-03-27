Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Republic Services by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RSG. UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

Republic Services Trading Up 2.3 %

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $130.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.94. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

