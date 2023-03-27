Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 54,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.18 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.34. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.77%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

