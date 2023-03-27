Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPO. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 152.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 66.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $92.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.56. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.97 and a 52 week high of $112.75.

Exponent Increases Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $112.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Exponent

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $36,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,487.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exponent news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total value of $106,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,015.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $36,134.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,487.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,275 shares of company stock worth $455,120. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Featured Stories

