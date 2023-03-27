Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,616 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 123.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after acquiring an additional 84,238 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insider Activity at Fortive

Fortive Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,234.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV opened at $65.26 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $69.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Stories

