Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 6.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Kroger by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.65.

Kroger Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of KR stock opened at $49.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $182,400.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,299 shares of company stock valued at $3,220,479. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

