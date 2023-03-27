Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,024 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 99,362 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, insider Billy E. Goodwin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,760,500.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Matador Resources news, insider Billy E. Goodwin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,760,500.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,362,494.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,035. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTDR. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Shares of MTDR opened at $44.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 3.55. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $73.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.11 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 44.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.92%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

See Also

