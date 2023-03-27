Matthew Wall Sells 3,800 Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Stock

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) COO Matthew Wall sold 3,800 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $118,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 472,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,841.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Wall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Matthew Wall sold 3,530 shares of Kinetik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $103,746.70.

Kinetik Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Kinetik stock opened at $30.18 on Monday. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average of $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.64.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $295.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.87 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 6.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on KNTK shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinetik has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Institutional Trading of Kinetik

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 13,375.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It operates through the Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation segments. The Midstream Logistics segment is involved in the following service offerings: gas gathering and processing, crude oil gathering, stabilization and storage services, and water gathering and disposal.

