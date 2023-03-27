Mayport LLC Buys 940 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mayport LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 213,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,875,000 after purchasing an additional 133,202 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 24,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 699,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $105.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $143.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.95.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

