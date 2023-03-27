Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Buys 15,365 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,365 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.3% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $146.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.10 and its 200 day moving average is $140.91. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

