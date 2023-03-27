Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $8.78 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.2% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $283.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.64. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $287.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

