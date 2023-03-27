Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 235,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,260,000 after purchasing an additional 29,811 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $21,656,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 205,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,801,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 3,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HSBC lifted their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $156.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $297.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.05 and a 200-day moving average of $169.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.