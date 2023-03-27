Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 61,528 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 88,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 29,710 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 24,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 133,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $106.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.49.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

